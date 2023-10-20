This week, we delved into the symbolism of the rainbow, which Hashem (G-d) established as a covenant after the mabul, or the great flood.

Often, in our early years, we're taught that the appearance of a rainbow signifies Hashem's anger, a reminder of a world that could have been destroyed. However, as we explore the pesukim (verses), it becomes clear that the rainbow carries a deeper message.

So, what is the significance of the rainbow? What purpose does it serve, and what does it truly mean?

We'll uncover the rich symbolism of this divine covenant and how its message resonates with us, even in these incredibly dark, challenging times.