The IDF on Thursday night struck over a hundred operational targets belonging to Hamas terrorist organization, and killed a Hamas operative who took part in the murderous massacres in southern Israel, the IDF and ISA said in a joint announcement.

Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck over a hundred terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including an underground tunnel, weapon warehouses, and dozens of operational command centers.

During the strikes, Amjad Majed Muhammad Abu 'Odeh, a Hamas naval operative was who took part in the massacre of Israeli civilians in southern Israel, was killed.

In addition, a terror squad belonging to the Hamas aerial array was neutralized in a targeted strike Gaza City, after they attempted to fire rockets at a jet.

The forces also destroyed terror assets and weapons located in a mosque in the Jabaliya neighborhood, which was used as observation posts and staging ground by Hamas terrorists.