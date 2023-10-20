The Ministry of Defense’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and the IDF on Friday morning announced the evacuation Kiryat Shmona’s residents to state-subsidized guesthouses, the Ministry and IDF said in a joint statement.

Kiryat Shmona, a city on Israel's northern border, has been increasingly targeted by missiles fired by terror groups on the northern border.

According to the statement, "the implementation of the program was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The IDF Northern Command notified the mayor of Kiryat Shmona a short while ago. The program will be led by the local municipality, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defense."