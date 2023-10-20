President Isaac Herzog on Thursday visited wounded soldiers being treated at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

The soldiers are being treated in the orthopedics, surgery and intensive care departments as well as in the protected underground hospital. More than 160 wounded civilians and soldiers have been treated at Beilinson since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

The President met with the wounded and their families, heard their heroic stories and offered them strength during this difficult time.

He was accompanied by Dr. Eitan Wertheim, director of the Beilinson and HaSharon hospitals, and members of the medical staff who explained the journey of treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded from the moment they were admitted to the hospital.

The President thanked the medical team for their hard work and added, “We are here in the protected underground hospital, opened especially for this war. People who arrived in extremely difficult situations are being treated here – soldiers and civilians. It is truly amazing and impressive, and I encourage the public to appreciate the value and contribution of this hospital.”

Dr. Wertheim said, “This is the largest manned underground complex in Israel with 180 beds and - if necessary - we are prepared to receive dozens more wounded. It includes a general intensive care unit, three internal medicine wards, and a dialysis unit. It allows us to provide the best care in the safest way and without risk to the staff and patients. I thank the President and his wife for coming to give us strength."