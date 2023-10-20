Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman, together in Jerusalem, recorded this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast on the 12th day of Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorists that savagely butchered over 1300 people in one day, kidnapped hundreds of men, women and children of all ages to Gaza as hostages, and wounded thousands more.

How are we to attempt to understand atrocity that is literally incomprehensible? What are the implications of this upheaval for Israel and the world, within the framework of Biblical prophecy and G-d’s purpose in creation? What can we learn from the world’s reaction? A time of great testing is here…and everyone's masks are falling away, preparing the way for the Final Redemption.