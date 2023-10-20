Our nation grapples with a devastating crisis. Recent Hamas attacks have taken over 1,300 lives and left 4,200+ wounded.

In these dark times, ZAKA is working tirelessly ensuring a honorable burial for victims. Yet, the tragic magnitude of this calamity challenges our resources. Our brave responders, risking their lives every second, need immediate protective equipment.

Donate now to help us equip with:

Body Bags, gloves, etc

Protective gear: helmets and bullet-proof vests

Armored vehicles for secure transportation

Together, let’s bring light to this darkness.

Donate now!!!!!

With deep appreciation,

ZAKA

Am Yisroel Chai!