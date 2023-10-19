In the Nir Oz kibbutz, out of 400 inhabitants, 100 were killed or kidnapped. In the Kfar Aza kibbutz, 52 residents murdered by terrorists, 7 kidnapped and 13 have been missing for more than a week. 25 residents of the Nahal Oz kibbutz were also murdered, while the fate of 80 others is unknown.

With 1.400 deaths and 3.000 injured, almost one third of Israelis in the network of moshavim and kibbutzim near Gaza have been killed or wounded.

Hamas also killed a Holocaust survivor, Gina Semiatichova. She lived in Kisufim. The terrorists dragged her from the shelter to the living room, where they killed her with a bullet to the head. The Terezín Memorial reported her death on social media.

Terrorists from Gaza shot Israeli civilians hiding under beds.

In the Be'eri kibbutz, ten members of the family of a Shoah survivor were kidnapped or died. Among the hostages taken to Gaza was also a Shoah survivor in a wheelchair.

They are not the first Holocaust survivors killed by Hamas. In February, Naomi Perlman died from injuries sustained in a rocket attack.

Memri yesterday opened a channel on "Hamas atrocities". A taxi driver murdered on the street, a woman butchered while doing her laundry...

In Ofakim, terrorists went from house to house. Their videos should be shown to our progressives who read these mass murders through the lens of their “social justice” ideology.

In the kibbutzim and at the rave party, 1,400 people from thirty nations were murdered, raped, burned alive, humiliated, filmed in agony and kidnapped. Children. Infants.

And the mere fact that it must be stated every time is the most serious symptom of the profound moral abyss, of a nihilistic decadence, into which the West and its intellectuals have sunk.

What took place in Israel last Saturday was a pure desire for extermination. And the extermination has wide-ranging measures, it is always total. Survivors' stories or videos of Thai Buddhist workers with their heads torn to pieces like a watermelon by the hoe of a Hamas "freedom militant" are the closest thing to evil.

The West should be ashamed for having spent decades finding ways to excuse these killers.