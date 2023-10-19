IDF aircraft and fighter jets continued to strike military targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip throughout the day.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed that overnight Wednesday, IAF and Israeli naval forces killed Mabduh Shaalabi, a Hamas special naval forces operative, who was involved in terror attacks against Israel from the sea.

Shaalabi was targeted while in an operational command center.

On Thursday morning, the IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) said in a statement that the IDF destroyed terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and killed terror operatives, including senior members of different terror organizations.

Among those eliminated was the head of the military branch of the "Popular Resistance Committees" in Rafah, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal.

"The IDF continues to strike in the Gaza Strip," the statement said. "During the last day, the IDF struck hundreds of Hamas terror structures, including dozens in Shuja'iyya. The structures include anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centers."

"Dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel."