A US Navy warship operating in the Middle East intercepted multiple projectiles near the coast of Yemen on Thursday, CNN reported, citing two US officials.

One of the officials said the missiles were fired by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, one side in the ongoing civil war in Yemen. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted, according to the second official.

The officials said it was unclear what the missiles were targeting. It’s possible the missiles were fired at the USS Carney or launched toward another target.

The Pentagon is investigating the possibility that the missiles were targeting Israel.