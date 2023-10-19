Today (Thursday) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted his German counterpart, Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, who conducted a solidarity visit to Israel. The Ministers held a bilateral dialogue and the German Minister received a situation assessment on security developments. The Ministers also met with Liri Romann, the brother of Yarden Romann, who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

Minister Gallant said: “Minister, my friend Boris, thank you. Thank you for coming first of all. It’s a great honor for us that you are visiting us during the war - you stand with Israel. Germany is a leader in NATO, a leader in Europe, a leader in the free world, and the connection between Israel and Germany is very important for all of us."

"Let me say that we were attacked brutally by the ISIS of Gaza, Hamas, and we are going to retaliate and demolish Hamas. We will do anything possible to bring our hostages, our dear people and families, back home, including German citizens who are held by Hamas," he said.

“To all of you, I can say that ‘never again’, for the IDF and Israel, is not a slogan. It’s a commitment,” Gallant concluded.