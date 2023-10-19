The battle order of one of the IDF division commanders ahead of the ground incursion into the Gaza Strip was revealed on Thursday on Kan News.

The order states: "You asked for hell - you'll get hell. We are in a war that was forced on us; we will move it to their territory. We are at war."

The order continues: "This is our hour. The result: bodies of terrorists piled up in the streets and the enemy's infrastructure destroyed. The method: crush and conquer. We will fight and remain human beings, we are not them."

Earlier on Thursday, IDF Southern Command General, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman spoke publicly for the first time since the war broke out, stating that "a surprise war was forced on us against a brutal enemy who harmed us severely. We stopped it (the enemy)."

Finkelman stated that "the maneuver will move the combat into their territory. It is going to be long and intense, the best of our commander and soldiers are here."

He turned to the soldiers and said: "I greatly and completely believe in you. I believe in strength and thoroughness, and above all, everyone's spirit, which will lead us to victory.