IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari made a statement to the media this evening (Thursday) in which he addressed, among other things, the rocket launches from Lebanon earlier today. Hagari claimed that the Hezbollah terrorist organization is responsible and will bear the consequences for any incident in the north.

"The shooting carried out by Hamas from Lebanon was done with the approval of Hezbollah, which will bear the consequences for all such actions," said Hagari.

He said that an IDF ground invasion of Gaza is coming, and "tens of thousands of IDF soldiers are preparing for a ground operation in Gaza."

Addressing the publication of reports and photographs of suspicious people in various towns and cities in Israel, Hagari stated that the police and security forces check every report of possible terrorist infiltration.

"So far, there is no suspicion that a security incident has arisen in any case. The public is asked to forward all information and data on possible incidents to the Israel Police," he said.

When asked about the IDF's position regarding humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, he said: "At this stage, there is no humanitarian aid entering Gaza. There is an ongoing dialogue, a decision will be made by the political echelon and we will implement it."

When asked about the photograph of the Israelis who are still missing, Hagari said that "there are more than 100 people who are defined as missing, and we have been in contact with every family."

Israel is in a state of war with the Hamas terrorist organization which rules the Gaza Strip after Hamas murdered over 1,400 Israelis in the worst terrorist attack in Israeli history on October 7.