An American military base in Syria was attacked by multiple drones, the Associated Press reported this evening (Thursday).

The base is used to train local forces to fight against the ISIS terrorist organization.

At least two drones were involved in the attack. One of the drones was shot down, while the second successfully attacked the base and caused minor injuries to multiple people, an official told the AP.

US and coalition forces in Iraq have also come under attack from drones in the last few days.

According to the AP, the attacks in Iraq were caused by anger over the explosion at a Gaza hospital which was blamed on Israel by Hamas and the leaders of many Muslim countries, but which has been conclusively proven to have resulted from the misfiring of a rocket by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Hamas has also claimed that hundreds of people were killed in the blast, despite the explosion having taken place in a parking lot with little damage to the hospital itself.