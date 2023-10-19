ראש הממשלה נתניהו עם חיילי גולני וידאו: רועי אברהם/לע"מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל /לע"מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with combat soldiers from the 13th and 51st battalions of the Golani infantry brigade in a staging area near the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu spoke with the soldiers, who affirmed their readiness for battle. In addition, he heard from IDF Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Tami Yada'i about the fierce battles in which the battalions were involved at the beginning of the war and their preparations for the future.

"I am here with the warriors of the Golani brigade, they come from every part of the country. They fought like lions, and they will continue to fight like lions," Netanyahu stated.

He added: "We are going to win with all our might. The entire nation of Israel stands being you, and we will deal a heavy blow to our enemies until we obtain victory. You heard me? Victory!."