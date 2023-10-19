Mosab Hassan Yousef, the son of Hamas founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef who became disillusioned with the brutal terrorist organization and spied for Israel before writing the book "Son of Hamas," spoke to Fox News about the massacre of 1,400 Israelis by Hamas and how the resulting war should be conducted.

Yousef said that women, children, and the elderly in Gaza must be encouraged to evacuate to Egypt during the war and that northern Gaza must be besieged.

"We need to have a solid siege for long enough to deplete the enemy and to starve them," he said, suggesting that gas may need to be used to deal with the extensive tunnel network under Gaza.

"We need to finish Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip," he said, "then we need to replace their regime."