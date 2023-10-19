Special Border Police forces, Border Police, and IDF forces have been operating since Wednesday night in the Nur al-Shams "refugee" camp near Tulkarem in Samaria to arrest suspects and eliminate terrorist infrastructure.

Exchanges of fire have been going on, and several explosive devices have been thrown at the forces. The soldiers returned fire and eliminated several terrorists.

Earlier in the operation, 10 Border Police officers were injured, one severely and nine lightly, when an explosive device detonated.

The soldiers were taken for medical care at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba.

During the operation an IDF aircraft located and struck a team of armed terrorists that endangered the Israeli forces, several terrorists were eliminated as a result.