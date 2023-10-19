The Israel Ministry of Defense has received a cargo plane from the United States, carrying the initial shipment of armored vehicles designated for use by the Israel Defense Forces. The vehicles are being transferred to the IDF to replace those damaged during the war.

This delivery is part of a large-scale procurement operation led by the Israel Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) and the US Procurement Mission, aimed at bolstering the IDF's fleet of vehicles to address a range of operational scenarios.

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir has authorized procurement orders both within Israel and internationally, amounting to over 400 million NIS.

This procurement effort aligns with the specific needs of the IDF and encompasses a diverse array of specialized vehicles, including armored ambulances, operational armored vehicles, tactical trucks, and mechanical engineering equipment.

Hundreds of vehicles have already been delivered to the IDF by the Israel Ministry of Defense, with several hundred more currently en route to Israel.