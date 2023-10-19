A 29-year-old woman was punched in the face at a subway stop in New York City in an apparent antisemitic attack, the New York Post reported.

The attack occurred at the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station at about 11:30 pm on Saturday night. The suspect approached the victim and without provocation struck her in the face.

When asked by the woman why he did it, the attacker replied that it was because "you are Jewish." He then ran off.

The woman suffered light injuries to her face as a result of the attack. Police are searching for the suspect, and the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the assault.

The attack occurred a week after Hamas launched a massive terrorist attack inside the State of Israel and murdered more Jews in one day than at any point since the Holocaust. The Hamas massacre sparked a wave of antisemitism around the world.

In Sydney, Australia, anti-Israel protestors chanted "gas the Jews" and "f-k the Jews." In Berlin, a synagogue was firebombed. In Tunisia, rioters burned down a historic synagogue. In London, a kosher restaurant had its windows smashed. And at Columbia University in New York, a woman attacked an Israeli student with a stick.