Footage released by Hamas and obtained by Channel 12 News shows the careful planning and execution of the first moments of the Hamas invasion.

The Hamas forces move in coordinated teams, equipped with uniforms automatic rifles, tactical vests, and carrying personal gear, and formed charges. They use radios and a system of codenames to call back and forth as they work.

The terrorists can be seen dividing into two teams, with one team staying in a concealed position while the other sets explosive charges to precisely break a hole in the weakest points of the border wall.

The terrorists are later seen spreading out through the Israeli town of Kerem Shalom, with a team taking control of the town's gate and others moving from house to house attacking different targets as they do so. They are seen checking carefully around corners, windows, and doorways, using cover and kneeling firing positions, coordinating by means of hand signals, and consulting a map of the town.

Dr. Anat Hochberg-Marom, geopolitical consultant, researcher and speaker on Channel 12 News, claims Russia backed the Hamas invasion.

"Such a carefully coordinated, murderous attack can only have happened with Russian support," she claims.