British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday met with the families of Israelis who are held hostage in Gaza.

"To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare," Sunak wrote. "This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony."

"Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists."

Later on Thursday, Sunak met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, stressing that he "conveyed his gratitude for the support provided to British nationals caught up in the terror attacks."

"Together we agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering," he added.

Sunaks is now meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.