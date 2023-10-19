Aviva Fuld, a resident of Netiv Ha'asara, visited Kfar Aza on Thursday and recounted her experiences during the Hamas invasion to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"My heart is pounding. I'm afraid of the sights I'm going to see now," she said before entering the kibbutz as part of a visit by ambassadors and Knesset members led by Knesset member Sharren Haskel. "We experienced Holocaust-level situations here. It's hard to explain. We were cut off from our home, seventy or so years after the Holocaust and we couldn't save our people, our children. We couldn't save them. We couldn't reach them. This thought shocks me."

Aviva walked among the scenes of the fire and the destruction in the kibbutz, but underlined that she still does not understand "how this happened to us. Look at the destruction. Who would have imagined that we would end up in such a situation. I find it hard to believe," she said, guessing that the scenes are similar in her own town as well.

"We felt fear. We were waiting for someone to come save us, save us, talk to us. There was no communication. We couldn't communicate with anyone. We were cut off. And an uncertainty that shook us all. As if we had no one to trust."

"I didn't imagine the magnitude of the disaster. I couldn't believe the cruelty and the magnitude of the disaster," she said and stated that now "the whole perception of the IDF must be changed, enough being humane. We were too humane towards them, we gave them a lot of money, a lot of money that was not controlled, nobody knew what they were doing with these funds. They built an underground city with our money. We were humane, we were humane. They probably have a different language and we have to speak their language."

And what about her personal future? She herself is convinced that she will return to live in Gaza border region but finds it difficult to see her children and grandchildren staying in the area. "It will be very difficult for them. We went through something in this country, and I really don't have another country and this is not a cliché. Where will we go? This is our country, but the fact that we couldn't save our children in our country, in our home, that kills me."