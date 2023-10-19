Iran's chief rabbi, Younes Hamami Lalehzar, on Wednesday condemned Israel's strikes against terror targets in Gaza, IRNA reported.

Lalehzar also said that the "crimes" committed by the "Israeli regime" should "not be linked to the Jews and their religion," IRNA added.

IRNA is a news organization affiliated with the Iranian government.

According to the site, Lalehzar "made the remarks in a meeting with Sakineh Sadat Pad, a senior Iranian government official who serves as an aide to President Ebrahim Raisi on issues of social rights and freedoms."

In an interview with IRNA, Lalehzar said, "One of the most important values ​​in divine religions is the value of human life. Man is created in the form of God and his soul is a breath of God's existence that has been breathed into him."