A new poll by CNBC has shown that 75% of Americans support the US' provision of arms to Israel during its war against the Hamas terror group.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey, which was conducted in light of US President Joe Biden's recent visit to Israel, showed that 39% of the US public believe their government should support Israel over Gaza, while 36% say both sides should receive equal treatment. A full 19% of respondents were undecided on the matter.

At the same time, 74% of Americans believe that it is "somewhat" or "very" important for the US government to continue providing military aid to Israel.

When asked to rate Biden's handling of foreign policy, 31% said they approve of how he has handled matters, while 60% disapprove.

The poll, conducted between October 11-15, included 1,001 Americans from across the US. It has an error margin of 3.1%.