"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday blasted Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) after they rushed to accuse Israel of being responsible for a rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Farah Griffin started by praising President Joe Biden for his trip to Israel and noted he got the corridor to Egypt open so that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Palestinian civilians.

"I want to say shame on Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar because they played a role in the fact that this agreement, with the Arab nations that he was going to meet with fell apart. We now know that this hospital attack that took place, Biden said he is very confident it was not the Israelis that did it. It was likely Islamic Jihad and that's because of US Department of Defense intelligence and footage analyzed," she said.

"What happened is people like you said, people got angry and outraged. People took it to the streets in the middle of the night to protest and it turns out that very, very likely was not true and shame on those congresswomen for not walking back those wrong statements that they made," she charged.

Omar and Tlaib both wrote posts on X on Tuesday saying Israel and the IDF "bombed" the hospital in Gaza and both called on Biden to push for a "ceasefire."

“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that. President Biden this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” wrote Tlaib.

“Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood,” she charged.

Omar wrote, “Bombing a hospital is among the gravest of war crimes. The IDF reportedly blowing up one of the few places the injured and wounded can seek medical treatment and shelter during a war is horrific.”

She called on President Joe Biden “to push for an immediate ceasefire to end this slaughter.”

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) denounced Omar and said, “Any civilian deaths are tragic. Hamas intentionally murdered 1300 Israelis and took 200 hostages because they are Jewish and want to eradicate Israel.”

“We don't know the facts. You have been training your outrage on the wrong party. We do know that Hamas' hatred is the catalyst,” she added.

Ultimately, the IDF on Wednesday presented proof that the explosion was a result of a failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad and that Israel was not responsible.

Biden, who visited Israel on Wednesday, confirmed that Israel did not attack the hospital.

"Joe Biden nailed it, that was a very strong moment for the American president but I hope members of the Squad tuned in. Yesterday Rashida Tlaib was asked to condemn the butchering of children, she refused to answer the question, she refused to condemn it," Farah Griffin said on Wednesday.