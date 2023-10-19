The IDF struck targets belonging to Hezbollah, along the Lebanon border, early Thursday morning, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

The strikes were in response to Wednesday’s shooting attacks on northern Israel.

The targets struck include an observation point facing the sea, from which anti-tank missiles were fired at Rosh Hanikra.

On Wednesday evening, several launches of anti-tank missiles toward the areas of Metula, Malkia, and Manara in northern Israel were identified. The IDF responded with fire toward the origins of the shootings.

In addition, the IDF identified nine launches that crossed from Lebanese territory into the area of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. Four of the launches were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Also on Wednesday, an IDF UAV thwarted a terrorist cell which fired mortar shells toward the area of Turmus.