US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday made a series of posts to X, formerly Twitter, in which he reaffirmed the US support for Israel in the wake of President Joe Biden’s visit.

“The United States was the first nation to recognize Israel 75 years ago. President Biden said today, ‘We have stood by your side ever since, and we’re going to stand by your side now,’" said one post.

In a second post, Blinken wrote, “Speaking with G7 counterparts, I reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas’ terrorist attacks. It is critical to ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians and all hostages are released.”

Biden departed Israel on Wednesday afternoon after a brief visit which saw him meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, take part in a cabinet meeting dealing with the war against Hamas in Gaza, and meet families of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

In a speech he gave before leaving Israel, Biden said, "October 7, which was a sacred Jewish holiday, became the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust. It has brought to the surface painful memories and scars left by millennia of antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people. The world watched then, it knew. And the world did nothing. We will not stand by and do nothing again. No today, not tomorrow, and not ever."

"To those who are living in limbo, waiting desperately to learn the fate of a loved one, especially to families of the hostages, you are not alone. We're working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas," he continued.

“The State of Israel was born to be a safe place for the Jewish people of the world ... While it may not feel that way today. Israel must again be a safe place for the Jewish people. And I promise you, we're going to do everything in our power to make sure that it will be,” said Biden.