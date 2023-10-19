The US and Israeli embassies in Argentina were evacuated on Wednesday after both received bomb threats via email, Reuters reported.

Anti-bomb squads were reported on the scene, the news agency said.

Around 11 a.m. local time, authorities said a first bomb search turned up nothing. Around noon local time, the U.S. embassy reported "no credible threats."

"Additional Argentine police have been temporarily stationed outside the Embassy due to worldwide events," an embassy spokesperson said.

The threats came as US President Biden arrived in Israel for a quick visit of solidarity amid the war against Hamas.