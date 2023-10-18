US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah crossing to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, Reuters reported.

"Sisi deserves some real credit because he was accommodating," Biden told reporters.

The White House said that Biden and Sisi agreed to work closely on encouraging an "urgent and robust" response to a humanitarian appeal by the United Nations over the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The statement added that the two leaders also agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East and prevent escalation of the conflict.

According to reports from earlier this week, the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza was to have opened for the entry of foreigners and dual nationals into Egypt as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Egyptian authorities have kept the Rafah crossing virtually sealed since a terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula in October 2014, though they have temporarily reopened the crossing several times since that attack, mostly for the passage of humanitarian cases.

Egypt has kept the Rafah crossing closed as it blames Hamas terrorists for providing the weapons for the lethal 2014 attack, which killed 30 soldiers, through one of its smuggling tunnels under the border to Sinai. Hamas denies the allegations.

In 2019, Egypt decided that the Rafah crossing will be open in one direction only, for people wishing to cross from Egypt into Gaza. The decision was made after the Palestinian Authority withdrew its staff from the crossing due to clashes with Hamas.