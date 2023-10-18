The body of Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth news photographer Roee Idan, who had been missing since the Hamas massacre of October 7, has been identified, a week and a half after the massacre.

Roee and his wife Smadar were murdered by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Their three-year-old daughter Abigail was apparently kidnapped to Gaza, while their two older children, nine-year-old Michael and six-year-old Amaliya, managed to hide from the terrorists.

Ynet's military reporter Yoav Ziton tweeted "The body of our talented photographer has been located, my partner in covering the Gaza Strip for 12 years, a good friend and a special and precious person."

When the Hamas attack began early that Saturday morning, Roee left his home, which is situated on the first line of houses in the kibbutz across from the border with the Gaza Strip. He took pictures of the terrorists who infiltrated his kibbutz using motorized hang gliders. These were possibly the first photographs of the invasion which was to become the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

Roee immediately returned home, where his wife and three children were. Seconds after he photographed the terrorist squad, it began its mass killing spree in Kfar Aza. While his wife's body was identified in their home, Roee's body was not identified until now.