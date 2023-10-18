Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke at an emergency Security Council meeting regarding the war in Gaza after the United States vetoed a proposed resolution submitted by Brazil. The Ambassador rebuked the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and demanded an apology after the Secretary-General accepted Hamas's lies regarding the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza.

The Ambassador said, “The Al-Ahli Hospital was hit by, and only by, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. What happened yesterday, including the tragic loss of life of civilians, was the sole fault of Hamas. Israel has lots of footage and even an audio recording from Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists to prove this beyond a fraction of a doubt. Nevertheless, the Secretary-General and numerous UN officials immediately accepted the claims of baby-killing terrorists. What a disgrace. And today, some of you, repeated these lies. How can the Secretary-General forget that he has the obligation to verify the facts before issuing a condemnation? I guess it's easy when it comes to Israel."

The Ambassador added, “The UN and some on this Council rush to adopt the lies of ISIS-like terrorists, and refuse to accept the hard evidence of a law-abiding democracy. You should apologize.”

The Ambassador made clear to the Council members, “Every piece of information that comes out of Gaza cannot be trusted. Hamas runs Gaza. Hamas runs all Gazan institutions. So whatever comes out of the Strip is not the truth – it is what Hamas wants you to hear. Sadly, transparency and the truth are not central values for genocidal terrorists.”

The Ambassador referred to the impact of Hamas missiles on the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, “Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon was directly hit by a Hamas rocket just last week. Where was the Council?”

Ambassador Erdan emphasized to the Security Council, “It’s tragic to say, but this Council is playing the exact role that Hamas has written for it in their script of death and terror. I will explain: Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza 18 years ago. Hamas was then elected, elected by the people of Gaza, and after murdering the Palestinian Authority officials by throwing them off rooftops, Hamas proceeded to convert every inch of the Gaza Strip to a war machine. Where was the Council then? Where was the Council when Hamas exploited the billions of dollars in international aid to embed terror infrastructure within and below densely populated residential areas? Where were you? Where was the UN? The UN knew all of this, but it remained silent. Hamas then spent the following 17 years terrorizing Israel by firing tens of thousands of rockets indiscriminately at Israeli towns and cities while hiding behind their own civilians. Where has the Council been?”

Ambassador Erdan concluded, “…this rescue mission will not end until Israel ensures that Hamas’ atrocities can never be repeated again.”