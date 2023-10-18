IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi visited the Tel Nof airbase on Wednesday and sent a message to the world.

Israel is at war. Hamas started this war on Saturday, October 7th, with a brutal attack on Israel, killing and kidnapping Israelis, including children and women," Halevi stated.

"The Israeli Air Force is operating against terrorists in Gaza. According to intelligence, international, and the values of the IDF," he continued.

The Chief of Staff added: "In the 24 hours, the IDF proved, yet again, that terrorists in Gaza not only murder Israelis, they also murder civilians in Gaza. The IDF has confirmed and proven that it was an Islamic Jihad rocket that hit the hospital in Gaza yesterday."

"The IDF operates against Hamas and not against the civilian population in Gaza. We will continue operating against our enemy decisively, with determination and resolve," he concluded.