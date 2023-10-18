The Hamas terrorist movement published today (Wednesday) a statement calling on the Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria to resist Israeli "aggression" and continue to clash with Jews and security forces as much as possible.

"We praise our people in the occupied West Bank who revolted in the face of the ongoing Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, and who confronted the occupation forces and its settlers at various points while rejecting all attempts at pacification," the Hamas statement said.

"In addition, we call on our people to be ready to support us in the town squares and to participate in all popular demonstrations after the evening prayers in the various regions and cities of the West Bank and in Jerusalem, out of support for Gaza and opposition to the criminal Zionist aggression, and to emphasize our unity of blood and destiny and the continuation of the struggle in all regions of our occupied land until the removal of the occupation and the liberation of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In an earlier announcement today (Wednesday), the residents of the Palestinian Authority and all Arab and Muslim countries were called on to come out this Friday to demonstrate in support of "Palestine" and in opposition to the supposed "genocide" against the Palestinian Arabs.

In addition, Hamas asked the "free people" (a nickname for left-wing organizations) in the world to demonstrate on Sunday in support of the realization of their cause.