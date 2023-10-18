The Prime Minister's Office summed up the joint cabinet meeting with US President Joe Biden and said that three decisions were made in light of the overwhelming US support and the vitality of the war effort and in light of Biden's demand for basic humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The central decision is that "Israel will not allow any humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as long as the hostages are not returned."

In addition, the message stated that: "Israel demands that the Red Cross visit the hostages and is working to enlist international support for this demand."

The Prime Minister's Office added: "In light of Biden's demands, Israel will not stop the provision of humanitarian aid from Egypt as long as it is only food, water, and medications for the civilian population that are in the southern Gaza Strip or are evacuating there, and as long as those supplies don't reach Hamas. Any supplies that reach Hamas will be stopped."