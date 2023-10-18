The United Nations Security Council will meet today at 10 am EST for an urgent discussion on the Israel-Hamas war. The Council will also vote on a resolution submitted by Brazil which is mainly focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Israel strongly opposes this resolution.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan is expected to speak after the vote and demand that the UN Secretary-General and Council members apologize for immediately buying the lies of Hamas terrorists without any verification and choosing the lies of terrorists over the truth of a law-abiding democracy.

In advance of the meeting, Ambassador Erdan said, “How is it possible that after Hamas massacres innocent Israelis, holds 200 hostages, murders civilians in Gaza with missiles, and uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields, that it is still not defined as a terror organization by the Security Council and the Council does not hold it accountable or condemn it? What else needs to happen for the Council to open its eyes? This is shameful.”

The Ambassador will ask the Council members, "Where is your urgent discussion about the 199 abductees held by the Nazi terrorists? Why didn't you convene an urgent discussion on this? What are you doing to help Israel bring them home safely?”

The meeting will begin with a vote on Brazil's proposal after which the members of the Council and other countries will speak.