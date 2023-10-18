One of the scenes of the massacre

The body of eight-year-old Elin Kapishter was identified on Wednesday, the fourth member of the family to be identified.

Elin will be laid to rest in the Dimona cemetery later today. Earlier in the week, her parents, Dina and Ivgeni, and her five-year-old brother, Eitan, were laid to rest.

The Kapishter family from Dimona were camping in Ashkelon on Saturday, October 7th, and immediately began returning home when the first missile sirens began to sound.

On the way home, the family ran into a group of Hamas terrorists who shot at them, murdering the parents and two children.

During the funeral for Eitan, his grandmother eulogized: "Our Eitan was always strong, a smart child. Our only consolation, despite the pain, is that his mother, Dina, did not see the difficult scene, Eitan was her entire world."

The Rabbi of Dimona, Rabbi Yitzhak Elephant, eulogized: "These cursed murderers who murdered Eitan have no redemption. We, as a nation, do, with the resurrection of the dead, G-d willing soon."