Naftali Bennett
Naftali BennettREUTERS

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet responded to the headlines in The New York Times, which defined the explosion in the Gaza hospital as an "Israeli strike."

"Yesterday, at 6:59PM Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of around 10 rockets to Israel," Bennett wrote. "One of the rockets misfired (fairly common event) and hit the parking lot of the Al-Ahli Hospital, killing many innocent people."

"Hamas immediately understood that this was the Islamic Jihad’s rocket, and launched a massive lie campaign, blaming Israel. The New York Times immediately adopted Hamas’ version, peddling this lie for hours."

"New York Times: Shame on you. Apologize now for this slander," Bennett added. "Aren’t you supposed to check facts? Isn’t that your claim to fame? Is there a special exemption from fact-checking when it’s the Jewish State involved?"

The IDF undertook serious investigations and the IDF spokesman held briefing for foreign media, proving that the missile which hit a Gaza hospital on Tuesday night was not one of Israel's. In addition to the aerial footage, there is a recording of Hamas terrorists discussing the hit, describing the shrapnel at the site as "local" and "not Israeli."