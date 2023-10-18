Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet responded to the headlines in The New York Times, which defined the explosion in the Gaza hospital as an "Israeli strike."

"Yesterday, at 6:59PM Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of around 10 rockets to Israel," Bennett wrote. "One of the rockets misfired (fairly common event) and hit the parking lot of the Al-Ahli Hospital, killing many innocent people."

"Hamas immediately understood that this was the Islamic Jihad’s rocket, and launched a massive lie campaign, blaming Israel. The New York Times immediately adopted Hamas’ version, peddling this lie for hours."

"New York Times: Shame on you. Apologize now for this slander," Bennett added. "Aren’t you supposed to check facts? Isn’t that your claim to fame? Is there a special exemption from fact-checking when it’s the Jewish State involved?"

The IDF undertook serious investigations and the IDF spokesman held briefing for foreign media, proving that the missile which hit a Gaza hospital on Tuesday night was not one of Israel's. In addition to the aerial footage, there is a recording of Hamas terrorists discussing the hit, describing the shrapnel at the site as "local" and "not Israeli."