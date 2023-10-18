The IDF reports that since Hamas’ initial attack on Israel, Hamas has continuously used civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields, regularly launched barrages of rockets and used civilian compounds for military purposes.

These rocket launches are carried out from areas adjacent to civilian buildings and compounds such as hospitals, UN schools, mosques, restaurants, diplomatic buildings, and hotels.

"The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations fire rockets indistinctly at Israeli civilians, these rockets have also been causing harm to civilians in the Gaza Strip", the army's spokesman emphasized, "Yesterday, there was an increase seen in the number of rockets launched at Israel that fell short and landed in the Gaza Strip".

"Hamas is continuing to use the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields, and does not hesitate to risk the lives of Gazan civilians to shield their attacks" the spokesman concluded.