In response to the explosion in a hospital in Gaza Tuesday night, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz expressed horror at the the images of the explosion.

"I am horrified by the images of the explosion in the Gaza hospital," he said.

"Innocent civilians were injured and killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. A thorough investigation of the incident is imperative."

In a military briefing earlier Wednesday, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari presented to the foreign media a conversation between terrorists in Gaza about the explosion in the hospital, in which they admit that it was a failed missile launch.

He also presented Hamas operator communications which showed that Hamas operators discussed plans for bombing the hospital.