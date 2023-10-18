US President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning gave a joint statement to the press together with Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu.

Welcoming Biden, Netanyahu said, "Just as the civilized world united to defeat the Nazis, and united to defeat ISIS, the civilized world must unite to defeat Hamas. I can assure you, Mr. President, Israel is united to defeat Hamas. And we will defeat Hamas and remove this terrible threat from our lives."

"The forces of civilization will prevail - for our sake, for your sake, for peace and security in our region and in the world."

Netanyahu also noted that Biden's visit is the first-ever visit of a US president to Israel during a time of war. "It is deeply, deeply, moving," he said, adding that it "speaks of the depth" of Biden's commitment to the Jewish people and the Jewish state.

"Thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always."

"I wanted to be here today for a simple reason. I want the people of Israel, the people of the world, to know where the United States stands," Biden began.

He added that Hamas terrorists slaughtered - "and it's not hyperbole to say slaughtered, just slaughtered" over 1,300 people, including 31 Americans, and took scores of people hostage, including children.

Biden emphasized, "Hamas committed atrocities that make ISIS look more rational."

"Americans are worried," he said, noting that it's "not an easy field to navigate." At the same time, he said, "It seems to me that we have to continue to ensure that you have what you need to defend yourselves, and we're going to make sure that occurs, as you know."

"Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and has brought them only suffering."

"I was deeply sad and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday," Biden said. "And based on what I've seen it appears though it was done by the other team, not you. But there's a lot of people out there who are not sure, so we're going to overcome a lot of things.

"And it also means encouraging life-saving capacity to help the Palestinians who are innocent, caught in the middle of this."

"The world's looking," Biden said. "Israel has a value set like the United States does, and other democracies, and they're looking to see what we're going to do."

Turning to Netanyahu, Biden added, "I'm very happy to be back in Israel with you, thank you for having me. I'm looking forward to having a thorough discussion abotu where everybody goes to here."

Speaking to the Israeli people, he stressed that, "Their courage, their commitment, their bravery, is stunning, it's really stunning. I'm proud to be here."