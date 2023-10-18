On the occasion of the anniversary of the death of former Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, his son Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef arrived early Wednesday morning at his grave to pray for the IDF's success.

At the gravesite, Rabbi Yosef said the Kaddish [rayer for his father and prayed for the success of the soldiers, the healing of the wounded, and the return of the missing.

On Tuesday, the anniversary of the elder Rabbi Yosef's passing, the head of the Kisei Rahamim Yeshiva, Rabbi Meir Mazuz, called upon the public to ascend Rabbi Yosef’s grave and pray for the safety of the soldiers.

"Such a unique man, for many years we have had no leader like him," said Rabbi Mazuz, "and this week is the date of his passing, so it deems worthy to go beg by his grave, that he pray to God to have mercy on this nation, who suffer and suffer and suffer endlessly."

"There is no end to the suffering of this nation, there is no end!" he concluded.

Earlier this week, Rabbi Mazouz himself went to Jerusalem to the grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, to recite Psalms, and offer a prayer for the success and preservation of the people of Israel, the IDF soldiers and the security forces.

"The great merit of the leader of this generation, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef OBM, will support all of Israel in the difficult war that is befalling us at this time, and may we overcome and defeat our enemies who rise up against us," he concluded after his prayer.