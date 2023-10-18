The security chapter of Kibbutz Magen, a community near the Gaza border, saved their kibbutz from the massacre that befell some of the neighboring communities earlier this month.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, as Israelis celebrated Shabbat (the Sabbath) and the holiday of Simchat Torah, 2,900 terrorists infiltrated Israel from Gaza: 1,500 armed Hamas terrorists, and 1,400 Gazan civilians who came to murder, plunder, and otherwise attack Israeli civilians.

The terrorists reached Kibbutz Magen and succeeded crossing the border fence - and almost reached the homes. Facing them, alone, was the kibbutz's security chapter, who, in a heroic and prolonged battle, succeeded in repelling the attack and preventing a massacre.

"We woke up to hear unreasonably loud shelling at a distance from us," the chapter's deputy chief, Ohad Drazman, recalled. "We had no idea what was happening at that moment in the neighboring town."

"The security chief woke me up and we woke up the security chapter and told the guys to get their equipment and come to the command room. Suddenly I saw two motorcylces and all at once they started blowing up the fence. It was from that moment that the war began."

"The terrorists managed to come very close, and we had an oustanding battle between our guys, who were here, and them, at very close range, with them trying to overtake us.

"They came better armed than us. I understood that we would not get soldiers, and I understood that we would need to remain here and deal with them, without help, for hours."

Eyal Zoref, a member of the security chapter, recalled the moments he was called to fight: "I understood that this was a bad situation. With another few guys, we immediately closed off the neighborhood."

The army, the two noted, arrived after about seven hours. Sources who members of the security chapter spoke to during the battle told them that there was nothing to be done.