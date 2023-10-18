The White House on Tuesday blasted former President Donald Trump after he vowed a crackdown on Hamas supporters if re-elected.

Speaking in Iowa on Monday, Trump said that if elected president again he will bar immigrants who support Hamas from entering the US and send officers to pro-Hamas protests to arrest and deport immigrants who publicly support the group.

Promising to drastically tighten US immigration laws, the former President said, "If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you're disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you're disqualified, and if you're a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified."

"It is revolting and dangerous to tear people apart right now with cruel poison that undermines our basic values as Americans," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday. "And no one who praises Iran-backed terrorist groups has any credibility when it comes to protecting our national security from terrorist threats."

As a candidate in 2015, Trump proposed a total "shutdown" on Muslims entering the US. As president, he enacted a ban on entry from five Muslim-majority countries. Hours after he took office, Biden signed more than a dozen executive actions reversing some key Trump policies, including one repealing Trump's restrictions on travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

"Following the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel, President Biden has been unequivocal: There is no place for hate in America — not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anyone. On his very first day in office, President Biden was proud to rescind the hateful Muslim travel ban instituted by his predecessor, which violates core Americans principles," Bates said on Tuesday.

"After the terrorist atrocities in Israel and after heartbreaking murder of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child this week — a 6-year-old child — this is a moment when all leaders need to come together against hate; against Islamophobia, against antisemitism," he added.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said it was "incorrect to call it a Muslim ban" and it showed "how stupid the Biden people are. Truly moronic."

Trump came under fire last week for a series of statements against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including in a speech in Florida, when he accused Netanyahu of being unprepared for the Hamas attacks and called Hezbollah "very smart."

A subsequent report claimed that Trump had told pro-Israel GOP allies and donors that he would like for Netanyahu to be removed from office before Trump would potentially be back in office.

Trump later published a statement in which he clarified his support for Israel.

“There was no better friend or ally of Israel than President Donald J. Trump. Under my leadership, the United States stood in complete solidarity with Israel, and as a result, Israel was safe, America was safe, and for the first time in decades, we made historic strides for Peace in the Middle East. As an example, all of the experts said that the Abraham Accords couldn’t be done, but we got them done, and were able to set the Middle East in a new and positive direction,” Trump wrote.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s weakness and incompetence has empowered and emboldened our enemies all over the World, and now, many lives have been so needlessly lost. What a horrible failure Biden has been in sending 6 Billion Dollars to Iran, in a simple hostage swap, when Iran is the state sponsor of terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and others. Biden’s massive loosening of sanctions allowed 80 - 100 Billion Dollars of Iranian oil sales—much of which the regime poured into financing its bloody campaigns of terror around the globe. When I was President, and exclusively because of me, Iran was BROKE, and wanting to make a deal. No wonder the World is in absolute chaos! With President Trump back in office, Israel, and everyone else, will be SAFE AGAIN!” he added.

Last Friday, Trump expressed support for Netanyahu, writing on his Truth Social platform, “#IStandWithIsrael” and “#IStandWithBibi”.