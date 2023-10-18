Major M., a technical officer in the 107th squadron, tells in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the actions he is leading behind the scenes so that the fighter planes that have operated in an increased manner since the beginning of the war will carry out their mission to the best of their abilities.

"We, as technical support personnel in a fighter squadron, are responsible for preparing the planes, starting with the simplest and most basic processes of checking the planes’ systems to arming them and adapting them to the required mission. In the end, we need to ensure the safety and suitability of the planes for flying so that they bring excellent results for the Air Force," explains M.

According to M., "Our work procedures are relatively simple. We receive an operational order of what is required, make arrangements according to the number of planes and carry out the task to ensure that we meet the goal."

"We feel a huge sense of pride – I have people working with me who do their tasks with a sense of mission and concern for the security of the country and the preservation of the lives of its citizens. The compulsory soldiers, NCOs, officers and reservists, everyone who was mobilized from the first moment – we all work together," emphasizes M.

He points out that the discourse on the most moral army in the world in relation to the shelling in Gaza – is not only lip service. "We are part of a country that manages all its political processes in the most orderly way possible and do everything to prevent harm to innocent citizens. Our goal is to prevent harm to the citizens of the country and we have no intention of harming those who are not involved."

Major M. also recalls how the war began for him. “Like most citizens in Israel, I was woken up in the morning [םמ Saturday, October 7] by the noise from the notifications on my phone. As the commander of the technical formation in a combat squadron, I quickly organized my team and got ready. From the first stages of the fighting, we received our missions and set off. From the first moment we received missions for the squadron and I knew that every plane that departed from here, did so in the best way possible to protect the security of the citizens of Israel and our home."

Hebrew video:

