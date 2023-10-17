Hundreds rioted outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan this evening (Tuesday) following the explosion at a Gaza hospital that Hamas blamed on an Israeli airstrike. Dozens of rioters even attempted to storm the embassy.

Hamas has claimed that 500 people were killed in the explosion. The IDF has stated that it is investigating the blast and reiterated that it does not deliberately strike hospitals. The possibility that the blast was caused by a misfired Hamas rocket, many of which have been known to fall short and land in Gaza, is being investigated.

An Israeli source later confirmed that "unequivocally, this was a failed launch."