Israel’s First Lady, Michal Herzog, today (Tuesday) spoke with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who called to offer her support and expressed condolences for the heavy loss of life in the brutal terror attack carried out by Hamas against Israel last week.

First Lady Zelenska said: “I wish to express our wholehearted support and sympathy for you and the people of Israel. We can understand what you are going through, we can understand your concerns, and your grief. Ukrainians in all corners of our country have expressed their support for the people of Israel. Israeli flags fly in the streets of our cities. People are bringing flowers and children's toys to the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv. These and many other manifestations of solidarity show how close our two peoples are – both in joy and in grief.”

First Lady Herzog thanked First Lady Zelenska for her warm words of comfort, and for the solidarity of the Ukrainian people. She said: “Thank you very much. I really appreciate this call - it is very strengthening, and very heartwarming. These are very difficult days.”

She added, “I'm actually talking to you from the intensive care unit at the Barzilai hospital in the south, which received many of the injured from the front. We are here to talk to them, to talk to their families and offer our support.”

First Lady Herzog expressed her wish that their next conversation will be in peaceful and good times of happiness for both the people of Ukraine and Israel.