Florida Governor Ron DeSantis strongly criticized US President Joe Biden for prioritizing humanitarian aid to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip while Hamas continues to hold American citizens it captured during the Simchat Torah massacre hostage.

"Innocent Americans and Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas terrorists, yet Biden is more focused on sending “humanitarian aid” to Gaza that will be commandeered by Hamas terrorists," DeSantis wrote on Twitter today (Tuesday).

"Biden should work with Israel to free all American and Israeli hostages, not shower Hamas with money," he added.

DeSantis' post included a screenshot of a Reuters article titled: "US and Israel to develop aid plan for Gaza civilians, Blinken says."

The Florida Governor added: "Palestinian leadership is already bankrolling Hamas’ atrocities against Israel and Biden wants to send aid into Gaza that will further support terrorist activity. As President, I wouldn’t send a single dollar into Gaza."

On Sunday, DeSantis welcomed 270 Floridians who were returning from Israel in Tampa and seven at Orlando. The Florida Governor had announced last week that he signed an executive order to bring Florida residents back to the Sunshine State following the massacre of 1,400 Israelis on Simchat Torah.