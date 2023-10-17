IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited Northern Command today (Tuesday) amidst the continued Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel and met with the commanders of the region.

"Everyone is going to do everything they can, including risking their lives - why? Because this is really a war for our home, for our citizens, for our sovereignty, for our deterrence, and that's why we will do everything," Halevi said.

"We need to get to the point where there will be a victory every time we meet the enemy. If Hezbollah makes this kind of mistake and attacks, it faces annihilation," he said.

He noted: "We act according to our values, but we are adapting them to the madness that the enemy introduced into this campaign."