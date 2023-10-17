Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a joint statement to the media this evening (Tuesday).

Netanyahu compared the savagery of Hamas to the genocide of the Jewish people during the Nazi Holocaust. "Hamas are the new Nazis. Hamas is ISIS, and in some instances, they are worse than ISIS. Just as the world united to defeat the Nazis, Just as the world united to defeat ISIS, the world has to stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas," Netanyahu told Scholz.

Scholz replied: “As I said last week in the Bundestag, in hard times, Germany has only one place, and it is alongside Israel.”

“It is very important to say this today here during these difficult times in Israel: Germany’s history and the responsibility it had for the Holocaust requires us to help maintain the security and existence of Israel,” he added.