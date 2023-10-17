My gosh, how beautiful their eulogies are! In England, they have projected an Israeli flag image, replete with Jewish star, on 10 Downing. In France, on the Eiffel Tower. In Germany, on the Brandenburg Gate. I could go on. Projecting six-pointed stars in the blue and white. Touching.

When was the last time England exercised its veto power on the U.N. Security Council for Israel? Once in 75 years? Twice? Never? They sip Pimms No. 1 Cup or No. 6 and leave it for America to be the heroes, as they did in The Great War, World War II, and every war since.

And what about Le France? Jamais — Never. And again never. And even never again. They leave it for America to show courage while they snicker behind our backs and also leave it for us to save them — again and again.

As for Germany, we Jews don’t hold our breaths for much more than that they just keep their hands off us.

In the United Nations, Israel has only one almost totally reliable ally, America. And even that was not the case when Obama was there, thanks partly to leftist Jewish votes that contributed to helping elect him twice and the likes of the snake Jack Lew who served as his “Orthodox Jewish” defender. Or as they say in politics: Obama’s human shield. And human shill.

On vote after vote in the U.N., on the most simple and obvious of opportunities to stand with Israel, the “great world powers” are gutless. The final vote tallies on some General Assembly resolutions are appalling, as one after another after another of these “great Western powers” gutlessly votes to “abstain,” leaving it to Israel and America to stand alone, backed only by — I am sorry to say — the least important of itsy-bitsy countries that no one ever knew existed until Jewish news reports started hailing them for voting with Israel. We can always count on Micronesia (name says it all), Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua - New Guinea, and Togo (not the sandwich takeout chain). Often Cameroon, Uruguay, and Guatemala. Sometimes on Canada, sometimes not. Australia used to be a surprisingly reliable friend, but their new leader is changing course, hopping backward like a kangaroo in heat.

I once wondered “How will there be room for all the souls of 6,000 years of humankind to fit in the Holy Land when Moshiach (the Messiah) comes and the era of Olam Haba (the World to Come) arrives?” Well, there is part of the answer, I guess. There will be the righteous nations of the United States of America joined by the denizens of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua-New Guinea, and Togo. And when other nations come, embodying an image some Talmud students may recognize from the first chapter of Mesekhet (Tractate) Avodah Zarah, the Holy One Blessed Is He will hear the leaders of England and France and Germany and Japan ask of Him: “May we also enter eternal life and the World to Come?”

And G-d will answer: “I abstain.”

So they love us when Jews die. The armed security guards companies send us moving cards of sympathy, with competitive pricing if we increase our temples’ and synagogues’ paid security coverage now during their seasonal Hamas Sale. Insurers of synagogue and temple property and personnel send us lovely words of comfort while reminding us to add special riders to our policies, still at popular prices. University presidents — more spineless than worn-out bound book volumes on a library shelf — wait four, five, six days to see whether the pro-Hamas Black Lives Matter, and all the Jewish apostate professors who back them, and all the “Jewish” students born of non-Jewish mothers who back Hamas, in alliance with foreign exchange students from anti-American Arab Muslim countries, will topple the campus.

If the anarchists and Antifa lovers threaten campus instability, which can endanger University presidents’ jobs, then the University presidents remain silent. Their silence is broken, if at all, not when conscience or soul-searching takes place but when a few self-respecting billionaire Jewish and Christian Zionist alumni advise that they are pulling their donation pledges to fund new buildings and laboratories and professors’ lounges and students’ recreation centers. And then the University presidents finally issue their statement on the Hamas War: “As a matter of conscience, we hereby call on all sides to the conflict to stop beheading babies and raping women. #MeToo. Black Lives Matter. And stop climate change.”

Well, here is my statement to them: Drop dead all of you:

Black Lives Matter, Jewish leftist apostates, anti-Zionists (a synonym for anti-Semites) of all colors and creeds and ethnicities. Just drop dead. All of you.

And when you do, I will lay a wreath on your graves — to make sure you are where you belong.

My lot is with my people and with Christians who stand for decency and by Israel. And with atheists and agnostics who stand by the right of Jews not only to die but also to live.

And not only in ghettoes constructed for Jews by others but in a free land where Hebrew is the spoken language, the Bible is the GPS road map, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the national holidays when the highways are almost empty of traffic, where United Jerusalem is the nation’s capital and the Temple Mount overlooks the Western Wall, and where 3,750,000 Jews spend half of each day of their lives arguing heatedly with 3,750,000 other Jews over every imaginable issue: court reform, drafting those who indefensibly seek to evade military service, whether big cities should be taxed in favor of communities of the “periphery,” whether Jews in the Knesset are to blame for Arabs killing other Arabs in Galilee, matters of war and peace, whether trains should run on Shabbat, whether restaurants should be open during a night of national mourning in August, and whether Jews in Tel Aviv should be directing anger at Orthodox Jews who pray to the G-d of Israel on Yom Kippur when much more serious physically violent wars loom in the city between fans of Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

And yet all agree — sometimes begrudgingly — that they ultimately are a single family, writ large: non-stop arguing, but warm tears and hugs before taking leave.

Which raises the last point. What exactly is the motivating thought animating Hamas on Israel’s south, Hezbollah on Israel’s north, and the Evil Palestine Authority of lifelong terrorist Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) on Israel’s east? When Arab terror against Israel began the day she was born in 1947, there were 630,000 Jews there. Jews living in Israel and in Judea-Samaria comprised 39 percent of the population. Arab countries decided to crush Zionism by persecuting and expelling their own Jewish residents. Geniuses, they. Their expulsions drove 900,000 more Jews to Israel. Thus, in 1950, the Jewish population of Israel had almost doubled to 1,203,000; in 1955 to 1,590,000; and by 1960 1,911,000. Moreover, with the Soviets persecuting Jews from the minute the Bolsheviks and Communism took over, another million opted for Israel.

How’s that Jew hate doin’ for ya, Arabs?

After 75 years of Arab terror attacks, Jews now comprise 69 percent of Israel’s population — including all of Judea and Samaria. There are 7.5 million Jews in Israel (including the “West Bank”) and only two million Arabs in pre-1967 Israel plus 1.4 million in Judea and Samaria (the “West Bank”). The Jewish birthrate in Israel has grown to 3.13 per household, while the Arab birthrate has dropped from 9 per family in the 1960’s to 2.85 in pre-1967 Israel and 3.02 in Judea and Samaria. In other words, contrary to the myth of an Arab demographic time bomb, Jews there have more babies than Arabs do.

Instead of scaring Jews into leaving, the terrorists inspire Jews from overseas to donate wherewithal to Israel and move to Israel. More than twenty of my closest friends and colleagues have moved to Israel in the past ten years, inspired part by religious passion, part by idealism, part by a perceived duty to respond that way to Arab terrorism, and part by Obama and what he wrought.

Soon, Israel will learn the hard way which friends are rock-solid and which fair weather. One way or another, and at great cost in Jewish blood and world opinion, Israel may finally annihilate Hamas this time — not because it is long overdue but because Netanyahu’s and Likud’s collapse in the polls guarantee this time will be different, or Likud will disappear alongside Michaeli’s Labor party. Israel will encounter Hamas hiding their weapons and themselves behind women and children, in hospitals, in schools, in residential buildings, and in ambulances, and this time will wipe out whatever Hamas can be found.

Inevitably, hundreds and maybe thousands of Gazans, all of whom elected Hamas, will be killed as collateral damage to war. Germans who bombed London every night, and British who later bombed Germany each night, and the French who begged FDR and Churchill to save them will demand that Israel stop. “It is enough. You got your revenge. Now the numbers are disproportionate.” And Democrats, whose Harry Truman atom-bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki and converted Dresden into the Town of Bedrock, will echo their overt Jew haters like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, and Betty McCollum: “It’s too much. You got your revenge.”

But this war has nothing to do with revenge. Revenge will not bring back the dead. This war is not even about justice, although little could be more righteous. This war is about putting murderers out of business for once and for all so that fewer Jews die pointlessly in the future. The miserable nations of Europe and elsewhere will have to find somewhere else to weep and lay wreaths.

Adapted by the writer for Arutz Sheva from a version of this article that first appeared here in The American Spectator.

To receive Rav Fischer’s Weekly Extensive Torah Commentaries or to attend any or all of Rav Fischer’s weekly 60-minute live Zoom classes on the Weekly Torah Portion, the Biblical Prophets, the Mishnah, Rambam Mishneh Torah, or Advanced Judaic Texts, send an email to: [email protected]

Rav Fischer’s recent hour-long interview on a range of pressing contemporary Jewish issues, ranging from the “Palestine” Fraud to incorrigible Jewish leftists and their like-minded reform rabbis to the weakness of pro-Israel campus Jews who root their advocacy in Victimology instead of Jewish strength, can be found here.