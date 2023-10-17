MK Sharren Haskel (National Unity party), joined by Israel National News-Arutz Sheva led a delegation of MKs, ambassadors, and diplomats from foreign nations to see with their own eyes the atrocities committed by the Hamas terrorist organization against civilians in the Kibbutz of Kfar Aza today (Tuesday).

In addition to MK Haskel, the delegation included MKs Simcha Rothman, Moshe Roth, Vladimir Beliak, Boaz Bismuth, and Alon Schuster.

They were joined by the Chilean Ambassador, the Counsellor of the Czech Embassy in Jerusalem, the Spanish Deputy Ambassador to Israel, the president of the International Christian Embassy in Israel, and the head of the Ambassaor's Club of Israel.

MK Haskel said: "It is our responsibility to document and show the world the atrocities that took place here. Already on social media there are people who say that everything was fake, that babies were not murdered here. That's why I organized a tour of places that are still considered a combat zone and I'm showing the ambassadors what happened here. It is our responsibility to document and make sure they know the truth."

"This is a massacre, this is a genocide," she said of what they saw in Kfar Aza.

Josh Reinstein, Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation, told Israel National News-Arutz Sheva during the tour: "We know that Christian support is so paramount in this fight against Islamic Jihadism. We're seeing Christians rally everywhere from Uganda to Liberia to Moldova. And today, some of the Christian leaders are getting to see this for themselves as well. The ambassadors of different groups that stand with Israel, different countries. We have Knesset members from [across] the political spectrum. So it's a very important day to come together to see these atrocities."

"It's devastating," he added, the destruction's devastating. You can smell the death in the air."